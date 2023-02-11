Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) After A 12.62% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.75% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the GLYC share is $3.60, that puts it down -3.45 from that peak though still a striking 85.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $178.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 million shares over the past three months.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) trade information

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) registered a 6.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.75% in intraday trading to $3.48 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.62%, and it has moved by 25.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 216.36%. The short interest in GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) is 0.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 56.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, GLYC is trading at a discount of -273.56% off the target high and 13.79% off the low.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GlycoMimetics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) shares have gone up 310.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.02% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.50% this quarter and then jump 21.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -94.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.80%. While earnings are projected to return -10.50% in 2023.

GLYC Dividends

GlycoMimetics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s Major holders

GlycoMimetics Inc. insiders own 1.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.54%, with the float percentage being 55.65%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.54 million shares (or 18.21% of all shares), a total value of $5.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.09 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 17.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.