DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Is Increase 90.46%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s traded shares were 3.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DHT share is $10.64, that puts it down -2.5 from that peak though still a striking 52.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.38 million shares over the past three months.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. DHT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $10.38 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.55%, and it has moved by 21.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.46%. The short interest in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is 9.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.08, which implies an increase of 14.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $15.10 respectively. As a result, DHT is trading at a discount of -45.47% off the target high and -5.97% off the low.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DHT Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) shares have gone up 34.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 293.10% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.30% this quarter and then jump 1,400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.36 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $102.52 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.90%. While earnings are projected to return -104.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DHT Holdings Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

DHT Holdings Inc. insiders own 17.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.91%, with the float percentage being 72.56%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 24.39 million shares (or 14.28% of all shares), a total value of $184.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.37 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $93.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund owns about 6.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.95 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $50.1 million.