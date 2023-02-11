Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 191.03% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.93% or $2.35. The 52-week high for the CETX share is $26.95, that puts it down -113.89 from that peak though still a striking 75.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.15. The company’s market capitalization is $10.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 90.95K shares over the past three months.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CETX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) registered a 22.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.93% in intraday trading to $12.60 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.70%, and it has moved by 115.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.15%. The short interest in Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is 76430.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 45.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, CETX is trading at a discount of -82.54% off the target high and -82.54% off the low.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cemtrex Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) shares have gone up 16.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.61% against -8.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.71 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.67 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.20%.

CETX Dividends

Cemtrex Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

Cemtrex Inc. insiders own 11.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.65%, with the float percentage being 4.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.93% of all shares), a total value of $68221.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $43759.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68221.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $28233.0.