CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Stock Jumped 5.26% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s traded shares were 5.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.14% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CX share is $6.05, that puts it down -16.35 from that peak though still a striking 38.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.20. The company’s market capitalization is $7.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.76 million shares over the past three months.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) registered a -1.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.14% in intraday trading to $5.20 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.24%, and it has moved by 5.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.47%. The short interest in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is 6.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.37, which implies an increase of 18.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $9.50 respectively. As a result, CX is trading at a discount of -82.69% off the target high and 23.08% off the low.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares have gone up 14.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.61% against -2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,800.00% this quarter and then jump 120.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.73 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.85 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.40%. While earnings are projected to return 155.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.60% per annum.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders