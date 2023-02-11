CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Is Likely To Grow By 42.92% Or More

During the last session, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.15% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PRTS share is $10.11, that puts it down -47.59 from that peak though still a striking 42.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.91. The company’s market capitalization is $384.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 934.40K shares over the past three months.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PRTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) trade information

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) registered a -0.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.15% in intraday trading to $6.85 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.70%, and it has moved by 0.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.87%. The short interest in CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is 3.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 42.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, PRTS is trading at a discount of -148.18% off the target high and -31.39% off the low.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CarParts.com Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) shares have gone down -20.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.00% against 13.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $151.18 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $185.62 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $138.26 million and $166.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.30% and then jump by 11.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.10%. While earnings are projected to return -437.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

PRTS Dividends

CarParts.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s Major holders

CarParts.com Inc. insiders own 8.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.43%, with the float percentage being 89.76%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.41 million shares (or 6.25% of all shares), a total value of $23.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.35 million shares, is of Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $22.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Venture Fund owns about 2.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $10.94 million.