Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) Could Post A 19.51% Or More Growth

During the last session, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s traded shares were 4.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the CPRI share is $72.37, that puts it down -45.18 from that peak though still a striking 25.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.90. The company’s market capitalization is $6.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CPRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.54.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $49.85 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.65%, and it has moved by -21.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.74%. The short interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is 6.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.93, which implies an increase of 19.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, CPRI is trading at a discount of -50.45% off the target high and -6.32% off the low.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Capri Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares have gone down -1.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.63% against -15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 0.70% this quarter and then jump 9.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.64 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.20%. While earnings are projected to return 10.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Capri Holdings Limited insiders own 2.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.31%, with the float percentage being 94.60%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 529 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.43 million shares (or 15.01% of all shares), a total value of $878.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $586.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $178.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.19 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $197.53 million.