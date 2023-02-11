British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s traded shares were 3.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.27% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the BTI share is $47.24, that puts it down -28.2 from that peak though still a striking 3.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.47. The company’s market capitalization is $83.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.34 million shares over the past three months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) trade information

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) registered a 0.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.27% in intraday trading to $36.85 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.85%, and it has moved by -4.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.63%. The short interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is 4.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.71, which implies an increase of 27.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $57.34 respectively. As a result, BTI is trading at a discount of -55.6% off the target high and -22.12% off the low.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that British American Tobacco p.l.c. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) shares have gone down -8.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.32% against -3.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.00%. While earnings are projected to return 5.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.80% per annum.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 3.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

British American Tobacco p.l.c. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.66%, with the float percentage being 7.68%. GQG Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 641 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 33.25 million shares (or 1.49% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.7 million shares, is of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $450.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund owns about 17.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $678.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.87 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $314.56 million.