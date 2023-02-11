Boom Or Bust? Where Will Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares were 8.95 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.51% or -$1.39. The 52-week high for the LI share is $41.49, that puts it down -73.96 from that peak though still a striking 47.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.52. The company’s market capitalization is $26.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.06 million shares over the past three months.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 28 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Li Auto Inc. (LI) registered a -5.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.51% in intraday trading to $23.85 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.90%, and it has moved by 6.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.84%. The short interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is 35.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $202.23, which implies an increase of 88.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $95.08 and $404.29 respectively. As a result, LI is trading at a discount of -1595.14% off the target high and -298.66% off the low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Li Auto Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares have gone down -27.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -346.15% against -3.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.62 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.22 billion and $1.61 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.00% and then jump by 62.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 61.10% in 2023.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.34%, with the float percentage being 27.35%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 465 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.36 million shares (or 3.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $734.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 7.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $230.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.56 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $215.42 million.