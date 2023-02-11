Boom Or Bust: Where Does Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s traded shares were 1.21 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.44% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the VMEO share is $13.77, that puts it down -227.08 from that peak though still a striking 27.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.07. The company’s market capitalization is $722.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.81 million shares over the past three months.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. VMEO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) registered a -3.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.44% in intraday trading to $4.21 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.66%, and it has moved by 10.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.58%. The short interest in Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is 4.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 41.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, VMEO is trading at a discount of -137.53% off the target high and -18.76% off the low.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vimeo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) shares have gone down -42.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6,000.00% against 15.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $105 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $105.52 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $106.12 million and $108.35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.10% and then drop by -2.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -3.90% in 2023.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Vimeo Inc. insiders own 4.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.96%, with the float percentage being 97.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 342 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.46 million shares (or 8.57% of all shares), a total value of $56.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.58 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $48.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund owns about 6.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.98 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $16.77 million.