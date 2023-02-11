After A -6.96% Drop In The Last Week, Does Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s traded shares were 4.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.55% or -$2.15. The 52-week high for the MTCH share is $118.95, that puts it down -163.86 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.64. The company’s market capitalization is $13.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.44 million shares over the past three months.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. MTCH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) registered a -4.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.55% in intraday trading to $45.08 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.96%, and it has moved by -1.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.53%. The short interest in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 9.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.45, which implies an increase of 27.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, MTCH is trading at a discount of -99.65% off the target high and -10.91% off the low.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Match Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares have gone down -31.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.80% against -1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.00% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $794.19 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $811.21 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $801.84 million and $806.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.00% and then jump by 0.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.60%. While earnings are projected to return -55.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.00% per annum.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Match Group Inc. insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.00%, with the float percentage being 98.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 941 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 32.21 million shares (or 11.38% of all shares), a total value of $2.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.6 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd owns about 8.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $605.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.41 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $586.35 million.