A Quick Glance At Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Stock: It Is up 48.77% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 74.19 Percent

During the last session, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.47% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the GENE share is $2.40, that puts it down -48.15 from that peak though still a striking 48.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.83. The company’s market capitalization is $17.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) registered a -8.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.47% in intraday trading to $1.62 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.99%, and it has moved by 65.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.28%. The short interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is 81860.0 shares and it means that shorts have 3.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.65, which implies an increase of 93.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.65 and $25.65 respectively. As a result, GENE is trading at a discount of -1483.33% off the target high and -1483.33% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.90%. While earnings are projected to return 7.20% in 2023.

GENE Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

Genetic Technologies Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.44%, with the float percentage being 1.44%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 52329.0 shares (or 0.34% of all shares), a total value of $61115.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33499.0 shares, is of Old Mission Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39123.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2511.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3000.0 market value.