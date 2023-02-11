A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT), As It Continued To Rise 134.37% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s traded shares were 8.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.24% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the TKAT share is $4.88, that puts it down -278.29 from that peak though still a striking 60.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $44.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 243.98K shares over the past three months.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) registered a 25.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.24% in intraday trading to $1.29 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 57.32%, and it has moved by 79.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.42%. The short interest in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies a decrease of -29.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, TKAT is trading at a premium of 22.48% off the target high and 22.48% off the low.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $304k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.66 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -87.20% and then jump by 42.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.50%.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 15 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Takung Art Co. Ltd. insiders own 12.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.05%, with the float percentage being 1.20%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 77795.0 shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76000.0 shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 76000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value.