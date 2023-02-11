A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC), As It Continued To Fall -50.74% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares were 7.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -46.70% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the BSFC share is $2.84, that puts it down -1320.0 from that peak though still a striking -55.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $5.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 722.81K shares over the past three months.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) registered a -46.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -46.70% in intraday trading to $0.20 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -49.49%, and it has moved by -55.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.79%. The short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 45770.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 98.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.98 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.33 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 51.40% in 2023.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 30 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp. insiders own 62.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.89%, with the float percentage being 12.97%.