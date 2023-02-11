2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Rose 34.32% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 37.14%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s traded shares were 1.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.53% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the TSVT share is $19.33, that puts it down -50.43 from that peak though still a striking 34.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.44. The company’s market capitalization is $482.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 556.02K shares over the past three months.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) registered a -1.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.53% in intraday trading to $12.85 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.06%, and it has moved by 23.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.02%. The short interest in 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) is 3.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.71 day(s) to cover.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 2seventy bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) shares have gone down -22.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.73% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.10% this quarter and then jump 34.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.14 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.92 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.26 million and $16.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -37.00% and then drop by -13.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -141.90% in 2023.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

2seventy bio Inc. insiders own 3.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.15%, with the float percentage being 94.19%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.21 million shares (or 8.47% of all shares), a total value of $46.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.58 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $37.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 3.33% of the stock, which is worth about $11.82 million.