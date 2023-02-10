Will Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares were 1.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.02% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the FATE share is $43.12, that puts it down -595.48 from that peak though still a striking 35.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.02. The company’s market capitalization is $598.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.43 million shares over the past three months.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. FATE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.89.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) registered a -4.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.02% in intraday trading to $6.20 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.22%, and it has moved by 12.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.32%. The short interest in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is 21.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.97, which implies an increase of 37.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, FATE is trading at a discount of -545.16% off the target high and 35.48% off the low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fate Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares have gone down -80.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.75% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -97.80% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.63 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.83 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.30%. While earnings are projected to return -6.40% in 2023.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Fate Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 116.22%, with the float percentage being 118.10%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 350 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.96 million shares (or 13.36% of all shares), a total value of $321.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.66 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 12.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $261.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 7.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $160.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.18 million, or about 4.31% of the stock, which is worth about $93.73 million.