What Will News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) Be Like After It Jumps -25.15% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s traded shares were 2.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.06% or -$1.66. The 52-week high for the NWSA share is $23.69, that puts it down -25.15 from that peak though still a striking 21.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.87. The company’s market capitalization is $12.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.43 million shares over the past three months.

News Corporation (NWSA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NWSA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) trade information

News Corporation (NWSA) registered a -8.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.06% in intraday trading to $18.93 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.58%, and it has moved by -1.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.31%. The short interest in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) is 5.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.86, which implies an increase of 23.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, NWSA is trading at a discount of -53.2% off the target high and 10.2% off the low.

News Corporation (NWSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that News Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. News Corporation (NWSA) shares have gone up 1.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.67% against -0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -37.50% this quarter and then drop -70.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.44 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.59 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.49 billion and $2.67 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.00% and then drop by -3.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.10%. While earnings are projected to return 89.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.64% per annum.

NWSA Dividends

News Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for News Corporation is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s Major holders

News Corporation insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.02%, with the float percentage being 100.70%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 632 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 68.91 million shares (or 18.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.39 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of News Corporation (NWSA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 16.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $305.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.43 million, or about 3.77% of the stock, which is worth about $272.49 million.