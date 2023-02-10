What To Expect Going Ahead For Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Given Its -0.53 Percent Loss On Thursday?

During the last session, Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON)’s traded shares were 1.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.53% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the XPON share is $11.29, that puts it down -467.34 from that peak though still a striking 54.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $14.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) trade information

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) registered a -0.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.53% in intraday trading to $1.99 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.27%, and it has moved by 34.70% in 30 days. The short interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 53.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.25 and $4.25 respectively. As a result, XPON is trading at a discount of -113.57% off the target high and -113.57% off the low.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Expion360 Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Expion360 Inc. (XPON) shares have gone down -49.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.83% against 11.60.

While earnings are projected to return -438.60% in 2023.

XPON Dividends

Expion360 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON)’s Major holders

Expion360 Inc. insiders own 50.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.89%, with the float percentage being 1.80%. Perritt Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 30000.0 shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $64800.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14000.0 shares, is of Eidelman Virant Capital’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $27300.0.

Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund owns about 30000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96300.0 market value.