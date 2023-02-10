We Just Learned Something New! After DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH)’s -3.07% Loss This Week

During the last session, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s traded shares were 5.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.85% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the DASH share is $130.20, that puts it down -110.51 from that peak though still a striking 33.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.37. The company’s market capitalization is $25.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.41 million shares over the past three months.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) registered a -0.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.85% in intraday trading to $61.85 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.07%, and it has moved by 28.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.46%. The short interest in DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is 22.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.18 day(s) to cover.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DoorDash Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares have gone down -23.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -92.81% against -4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -17.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.63 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.69 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 4.00% in 2023.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

DoorDash Inc. insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.42%, with the float percentage being 87.95%. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 584 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35.86 million shares (or 10.02% of all shares), a total value of $2.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.26 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 9.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $485.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.79 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $307.39 million.