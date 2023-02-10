We Just Learned Something New! After Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR)’s -14.87% Loss This Week

During the last session, Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.92% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CTHR share is $1.97, that puts it down -129.07 from that peak though still a striking 6.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $29.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 89260.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 74.91K shares over the past three months.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CTHR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) trade information

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) registered a -2.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.92% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.87%, and it has moved by -12.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.52%. The short interest in Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is 63000.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.10, which implies an increase of 21.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.10 and $1.10 respectively. As a result, CTHR is trading at a discount of -27.91% off the target high and -27.91% off the low.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Charles & Colvard Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) shares have gone down -35.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -212.50% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -166.70% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.2 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.80%. While earnings are projected to return -82.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

CTHR Dividends

Charles & Colvard Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s Major holders

Charles & Colvard Ltd. insiders own 16.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.40%, with the float percentage being 33.01%. Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 6.33% of all shares), a total value of $1.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 5.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $0.43 million.