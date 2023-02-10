We Just Learned Something New About CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) This Week With Its -1.78% Loss

During the last session, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.81% or $1.56. The 52-week high for the CEIX share is $79.17, that puts it down -38.94 from that peak though still a striking 53.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 780.35K shares over the past three months.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) registered a 2.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.81% in intraday trading to $56.98 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.78%, and it has moved by -0.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 111.93%. The short interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is 2.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.67, which implies an increase of 28.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $84.00 respectively. As a result, CEIX is trading at a discount of -47.42% off the target high and -31.63% off the low.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CONSOL Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares have gone down -13.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.95% against 24.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 189.40% this quarter and then jump 1.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $474.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $512.45 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $149.01 million and $480.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 218.70% and then jump by 6.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.20%. While earnings are projected to return 357.60% in 2023.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CONSOL Energy Inc. is 4.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

CONSOL Energy Inc. insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.24%, with the float percentage being 88.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.11 million shares (or 14.66% of all shares), a total value of $252.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $122.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $153.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $65.08 million.