VERA’s 1.75% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VERA share is $24.98, that puts it down -243.13 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.20. The company’s market capitalization is $199.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 686.17K shares over the past three months.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. VERA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.72.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $7.28 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.75%, and it has moved by 24.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.09%. The short interest in Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) is 1.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.17, which implies an increase of 62.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, VERA is trading at a discount of -421.98% off the target high and 17.58% off the low.

Statistics show that Vera Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) shares have gone down -62.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.75% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 3.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 41.20% in 2023.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.20%, with the float percentage being 101.26%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.02 million shares (or 14.85% of all shares), a total value of $54.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.18 million shares, is of Sofinnova Investments, Inc.’s that is approximately 11.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $43.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $10.61 million.