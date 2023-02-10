Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Is Up 30.77% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 23.81% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s traded shares were 1.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.14% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the VCSA share is $9.38, that puts it down -501.28 from that peak though still a striking 30.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $708.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.11 million shares over the past three months.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) registered a -7.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.14% in intraday trading to $1.56 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.17%, and it has moved by 8.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.63%. The short interest in Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) is 12.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.64 day(s) to cover.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vacasa Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) shares have gone down -48.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -650.00% against 15.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $390.54 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $225.93 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $329.93 million and $192.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.40% and then jump by 17.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -633.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -2.96% per annum.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Vacasa Inc. insiders own 4.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.98%, with the float percentage being 84.94%. Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 62.47 million shares (or 27.55% of all shares), a total value of $179.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.06 million shares, is of Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 10.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $70.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.39 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $7.34 million.