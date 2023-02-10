U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Are Up 9.88%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s traded shares were 0.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.53% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the USX share is $5.44, that puts it down -235.8 from that peak though still a striking 9.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.46. The company’s market capitalization is $81.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 189.74K shares over the past three months.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. USX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) trade information

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) registered a 2.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.53% in intraday trading to $1.62 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.22%, and it has moved by -26.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.35%. The short interest in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) is 1.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.32, which implies an increase of 30.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.80 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, USX is trading at a discount of -85.19% off the target high and -11.11% off the low.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) shares have gone down -44.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.86% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -550.00% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $499.37 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $517.69 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $517.19 million and $553.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.40% and then drop by -6.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.10%. While earnings are projected to return -43.10% in 2023.

USX Dividends

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s Major holders

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. insiders own 22.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.25%, with the float percentage being 61.11%. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.1 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $4.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.75 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $1.26 million.