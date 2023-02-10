Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. The 52-week high for the TMQ share is $1.57, that puts it down -161.67 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $118.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 294.84K shares over the past three months.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) trade information

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) registered a -0.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.08% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.69%, and it has moved by 7.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.00%. The short interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) is 72860.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trilogy Metals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) shares have gone down -15.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against 8.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.60%. While earnings are projected to return -113.40% in 2023.

TMQ Dividends

Trilogy Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 04 and April 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ)’s Major holders

Trilogy Metals Inc. insiders own 15.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.24%, with the float percentage being 52.65%. Paulson & Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.33 million shares (or 9.80% of all shares), a total value of $8.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.89 million shares, is of Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) shares are John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund and Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $0.39 million.