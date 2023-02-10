Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA)

During the recent session, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s traded shares were 2.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.34. The 52-week high for the PAYA share is $9.74, that puts it down -0.1 from that peak though still a striking 53.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.15 million shares over the past three months.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. PAYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) registered a 0.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.05% in intraday trading to $9.73 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.05%, and it has moved by 0.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.16%. The short interest in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) is 3.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 0.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.75 and $9.75 respectively. As a result, PAYA is trading at a discount of -0.21% off the target high and -0.21% off the low.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paya Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) shares have gone up 35.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.63% against 8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 125.00% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.4 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.12 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 18.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.71% per annum.

PAYA Dividends

Paya Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

Paya Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.36%, with the float percentage being 98.87%. GTCR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 45.23 million shares (or 34.25% of all shares), a total value of $297.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.38 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 7.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $68.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 6.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.33 million, or about 1.77% of the stock, which is worth about $15.34 million.