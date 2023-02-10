Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)

During the last session, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s traded shares were 2.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.48% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CBAY share is $8.75, that puts it down -3.55 from that peak though still a striking 80.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.67. The company’s market capitalization is $713.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CBAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) registered a 0.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.48% in intraday trading to $8.45 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.94%, and it has moved by 38.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 172.58%. The short interest in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is 1.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.78, which implies an increase of 28.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, CBAY is trading at a discount of -124.85% off the target high and 5.33% off the low.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) shares have gone up 103.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.94% against -3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 17.60% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.20%. While earnings are projected to return -71.10% in 2023.

CBAY Dividends

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.51%, with the float percentage being 76.81%. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.3 million shares (or 12.16% of all shares), a total value of $30.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.91 million shares, is of Tcg Crossover Management, Llc’s that is approximately 6.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $2.96 million.