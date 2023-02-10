The Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Stock Jumped 0.20% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $106.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.43% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the SBUX share is $110.83, that puts it down -4.06 from that peak though still a striking 35.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $68.39. The company’s market capitalization is $127.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.56 million shares over the past three months.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.43% in intraday trading to $106.51 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.12%, and it has moved by 0.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.66%. The short interest in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is 17.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $112.77, which implies an increase of 5.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $91.00 and $138.00 respectively. As a result, SBUX is trading at a discount of -29.57% off the target high and 14.56% off the low.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Starbucks Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares have gone up 22.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.20% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.00% this quarter and then jump 4.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.31 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.76 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.50%. While earnings are projected to return -20.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.02% per annum.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Starbucks Corporation is 2.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Starbucks Corporation insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.66%, with the float percentage being 70.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,724 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 102.37 million shares (or 8.92% of all shares), a total value of $7.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.65 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 33.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.58 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.39 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $1.94 billion.