The $2.18 Value Of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s traded shares were 1.92 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.63% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the KIND share is $7.32, that puts it down -235.78 from that peak though still a striking 16.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $879.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. KIND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) registered a -7.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.63% in intraday trading to $2.18 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.01%, and it has moved by 4.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.50%. The short interest in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is 11.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.13, which implies an increase of 30.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.30 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, KIND is trading at a discount of -129.36% off the target high and -5.5% off the low.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nextdoor Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) shares have gone down -19.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.46% against 7.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.82 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $62.93 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -12.50% in 2023.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.93%, with the float percentage being 68.48%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.7 million shares (or 6.97% of all shares), a total value of $35.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) shares are Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 10.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.9 million, or about 3.19% of the stock, which is worth about $13.66 million.