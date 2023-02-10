Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) Fall -2.61% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)’s traded shares were 2.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.96% or -$1.93. The 52-week high for the TRNO share is $81.01, that puts it down -28.2 from that peak though still a striking 20.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.36. The company’s market capitalization is $5.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 407.07K shares over the past three months.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TRNO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) trade information

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) registered a -2.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.96% in intraday trading to $63.19 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.19%, and it has moved by 3.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.74%. The short interest in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) is 1.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.45, which implies an increase of 7.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, TRNO is trading at a discount of -26.6% off the target high and 9.8% off the low.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Terreno Realty Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) shares have gone down -2.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.20% against 3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.30% this quarter and then drop -34.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.36 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.72 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54.62 million and $60.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.30% and then jump by 13.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.80%. While earnings are projected to return 5.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

TRNO Dividends

Terreno Realty Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Terreno Realty Corporation is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)’s Major holders

Terreno Realty Corporation insiders own 2.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.86%, with the float percentage being 110.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 408 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.88 million shares (or 14.40% of all shares), a total value of $606.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.54 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $420.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 3.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $216.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.23 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $124.23 million.