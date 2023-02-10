SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV):The Stock Was Up 14.87 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s traded shares were 2.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SILV share is $10.13, that puts it down -88.29 from that peak though still a striking 14.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.58. The company’s market capitalization is $791.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.82% in intraday trading to $5.38 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.06%, and it has moved by -16.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.11%. The short interest in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) is 5.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.57, which implies an increase of 43.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.23 and $10.49 respectively. As a result, SILV is trading at a discount of -94.98% off the target high and -52.97% off the low.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SilverCrest Metals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares have gone down -21.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.50% against 8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -180.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.45 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 187.50% in 2023.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

SilverCrest Metals Inc. insiders own 3.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.13%, with the float percentage being 53.80%. Sprott Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.1 million shares (or 5.53% of all shares), a total value of $49.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.39 million shares, is of Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co.’s that is approximately 5.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $45.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 5.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.1 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $25.08 million.