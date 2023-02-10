Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) Has Been Falling -27.50% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s traded shares were 0.91 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -29.63% or -$3.42. The 52-week high for the PHAT share is $19.95, that puts it down -145.09 from that peak though still a striking 25.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.09. The company’s market capitalization is $482.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 260.54K shares over the past three months.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) registered a -29.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -29.63% in intraday trading to $8.14 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.04%, and it has moved by 11.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.98%. The short interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.04 day(s) to cover.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) shares have gone down -11.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.19% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.70% this quarter and then drop -38.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.34 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -21.40% in 2023.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 24.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.57%, with the float percentage being 114.69%. Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.83 million shares (or 14.88% of all shares), a total value of $49.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) shares are Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco Global Fund owns about 1.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $7.33 million.