Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Rose 24.16% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares were 11.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.08% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the PTON share is $39.63, that puts it down -167.77 from that peak though still a striking 55.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.66. The company’s market capitalization is $5.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.76 million shares over the past three months.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PTON has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) registered a -4.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.08% in intraday trading to $14.80 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.84%, and it has moved by 51.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.29%. The short interest in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 41.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.44, which implies an increase of 4.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, PTON is trading at a discount of -48.65% off the target high and 69.59% off the low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peloton Interactive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares have gone up 24.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.28% against -5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.00% this quarter and then jump 54.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $650.08 million as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $880.85 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 67.50% in 2023.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive Inc. insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.15%, with the float percentage being 85.93%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 641 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 44.79 million shares (or 14.32% of all shares), a total value of $411.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $241.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. owns about 9.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.59 million, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $78.86 million.