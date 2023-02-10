One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC)

During the last session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s traded shares were 2.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.47% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the DHC share is $3.28, that puts it down -389.55 from that peak though still a striking 8.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $155.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.32 million shares over the past three months.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. DHC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) registered a -4.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.47% in intraday trading to $0.67 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.15%, and it has moved by -20.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.83%. The short interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is 6.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.10, which implies an increase of 68.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.80 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, DHC is trading at a discount of -571.64% off the target high and -19.4% off the low.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diversified Healthcare Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares have gone down -63.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -600.00% against 3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.80% this quarter and then jump 42.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $320.79 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $328.53 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $337.42 million and $336.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.90% and then drop by -2.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.30%. While earnings are projected to return 225.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.20% per annum.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Diversified Healthcare Trust is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Diversified Healthcare Trust insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.34%, with the float percentage being 85.49%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 332 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 40.81 million shares (or 17.07% of all shares), a total value of $74.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 16.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $70.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 17.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.94 million, or about 4.57% of the stock, which is worth about $18.92 million.