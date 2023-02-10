Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD): With The Stock Up 49.33 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s traded shares were 1.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.49% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the OPAD share is $6.37, that puts it down -749.33 from that peak though still a striking 49.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $197.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 771.72K shares over the past three months.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) registered a -23.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.49% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -35.16%, and it has moved by 24.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.89%. The short interest in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is 11.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.88 day(s) to cover.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Offerpad Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shares have gone down -55.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -820.00% against -17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -550.00% this quarter and then drop -600.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 97.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $768.12 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $847.06 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $540.29 million and $867.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.20% and then drop by -2.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 108.90% in 2023.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

Offerpad Solutions Inc. insiders own 11.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.91%, with the float percentage being 81.22%. Ll Funds, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 100.25 million shares (or 43.14% of all shares), a total value of $218.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 2.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $2.97 million.