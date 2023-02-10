NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Have Jumped 47.30% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s traded shares were 15.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $215.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.63% or -$8.11. The 52-week high for the NVDA share is $289.46, that puts it down -34.47 from that peak though still a striking 49.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $108.13. The company’s market capitalization is $565.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 53.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 47.06 million shares over the past three months.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NVDA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 44 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.7.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) registered a -3.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.63% in intraday trading to $215.26 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.02%, and it has moved by 34.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.39%. The short interest in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 32.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $201.65, which implies a decrease of -6.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110.00 and $325.00 respectively. As a result, NVDA is trading at a discount of -50.98% off the target high and 48.9% off the low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NVIDIA Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares have gone up 19.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.58% against -13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.20% this quarter and then drop -41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.8 billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 30 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.14 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.10%. While earnings are projected to return 123.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.30% per annum.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NVIDIA Corporation is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

NVIDIA Corporation insiders own 4.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.16%, with the float percentage being 67.95%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,753 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 201.42 million shares (or 8.09% of all shares), a total value of $30.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 179.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 70.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.62 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 55.42 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $8.4 billion.