Now Is A Good Time To Buy Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)

During the recent session, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s traded shares were 2.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.49% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the WFC share is $60.30, that puts it down -27.4 from that peak though still a striking 22.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.54. The company’s market capitalization is $179.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.49 million shares over the past three months.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) registered a -0.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.49% in intraday trading to $47.33 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.51%, and it has moved by 10.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.85%. The short interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 23.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wells Fargo & Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares have gone up 4.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.18% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.70% this quarter and then jump 64.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.19 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.98 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.59 billion and $17.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.80% and then jump by 17.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.40%. While earnings are projected to return 54.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.68% per annum.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wells Fargo & Company is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Wells Fargo & Company insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.79%, with the float percentage being 74.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,526 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 326.82 million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $15.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 263.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.47 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 113.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.36 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85.98 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $4.07 billion.