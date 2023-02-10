Now Is A Good Time To Buy Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)

During the last session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s traded shares were 1.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.27% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CRDO share is $18.90, that puts it down -2.77 from that peak though still a striking 53.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.61. The company’s market capitalization is $2.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CRDO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

The stock spiked 0.27% in intraday trading to $18.39 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 37.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.92%. The short interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is 7.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.75, which implies an increase of 1.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, CRDO is trading at a discount of -8.75% off the target high and 2.12% off the low.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares have gone up 13.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 225.00% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 98.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.09 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.29 million by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.8 million and $37.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 73.20% and then jump by 55.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -27.60% in 2023.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd insiders own 28.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.00%, with the float percentage being 68.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.75 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $234.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.75 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $160.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 8.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $150.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.85 million, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $70.84 million.