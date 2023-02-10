Now Is A Good Time To Buy Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE)

During the last session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares were 5.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.20% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the CDE share is $5.39, that puts it down -57.6 from that peak though still a striking 25.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.23 million shares over the past three months.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) registered a -4.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.20% in intraday trading to $3.42 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.31%, and it has moved by -10.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.20%. The short interest in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 12.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coeur Mining Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares have gone up 5.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3,300.00% against -19.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200.03 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80%. While earnings are projected to return -218.60% in 2023.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.97%, with the float percentage being 76.15%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 281 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 25.88 million shares (or 9.21% of all shares), a total value of $88.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $88.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 14.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.57 million, or about 4.83% of the stock, which is worth about $46.41 million.