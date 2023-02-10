NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Is Likely To Grow By 21.57% Or More

During the recent session, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s traded shares were 1.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.03% or $1.49. The 52-week high for the NEE share is $91.35, that puts it down -22.19 from that peak though still a striking 10.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.22. The company’s market capitalization is $147.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.73 million shares over the past three months.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) registered a 2.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $74.76 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.12%, and it has moved by -12.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.48%. The short interest in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is 19.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $95.32, which implies an increase of 21.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, NEE is trading at a discount of -47.14% off the target high and -7.01% off the low.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextEra Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) shares have gone down -16.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.59% against 3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then jump 31.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.76 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.83 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.42 billion and $5.05 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.40% and then jump by 35.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.00%. While earnings are projected to return 18.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.21% per annum.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NextEra Energy Inc. is 1.70, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

NextEra Energy Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.59%, with the float percentage being 80.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,924 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 185.38 million shares (or 9.44% of all shares), a total value of $14.36 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 144.67 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.21 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 57.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.48 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.48 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $3.37 billion.