Is Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $125.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.45% or $4.17. The 52-week high for the SPOT share is $177.60, that puts it down -42.08 from that peak though still a striking 44.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.29. The company’s market capitalization is $23.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SPOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) registered a 3.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.45% in intraday trading to $125.00 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.16%, and it has moved by 36.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.77%. The short interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is 4.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $121.37, which implies a decrease of -2.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78.28 and $170.34 respectively. As a result, SPOT is trading at a discount of -36.27% off the target high and 37.38% off the low.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spotify Technology S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares have gone up 1.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.42% against 15.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.80%. While earnings are projected to return 38.40% in 2023.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Spotify Technology S.A. insiders own 27.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.05%, with the float percentage being 79.71%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 739 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.2 million shares (or 14.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.46 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.76 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.48 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 9.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.05 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.91 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $272.66 million.