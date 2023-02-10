Is Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Still A Buy After sinking -2.45% Last Week?

During the recent session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares were 4.54 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.04% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the NU share is $11.83, that puts it down -147.49 from that peak though still a striking 31.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.26. The company’s market capitalization is $22.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.30 million shares over the past three months.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. NU has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) registered a -1.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.04% in intraday trading to $4.78 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.45%, and it has moved by 28.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.14%. The short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 89.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.58, which implies an increase of 27.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, NU is trading at a discount of -161.51% off the target high and 37.24% off the low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nu Holdings Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares have gone up 17.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -200.00% against 15.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 148.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.22 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.37 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 3.80% in 2023.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders own 8.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.40%, with the float percentage being 75.04%. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 555.45 million shares (or 16.05% of all shares), a total value of $2.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 415.54 million shares, is of Galileo (PTC) Ltd’s that is approximately 12.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.55 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 36.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $155.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29.98 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $131.91 million.