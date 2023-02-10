Is Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $162.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.49% or -$11.26. The 52-week high for the NBR share is $207.67, that puts it down -28.02 from that peak though still a striking 42.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $92.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 129.43K shares over the past three months.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. NBR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$4.25.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) trade information

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) registered a -6.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.49% in intraday trading to $162.22 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.82%, and it has moved by 0.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.11%. The short interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $211.56, which implies an increase of 23.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $155.00 and $287.00 respectively. As a result, NBR is trading at a discount of -76.92% off the target high and 4.45% off the low.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nabors Industries Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) shares have gone up 24.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 149.20% against 48.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $709.59 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $737.95 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $499.67 million and $534.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.00% and then jump by 37.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 35.50% in 2023, the next five years will return -12.60% per annum.

NBR Dividends

Nabors Industries Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s Major holders

Nabors Industries Ltd. insiders own 5.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.63%, with the float percentage being 81.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.56 million shares (or 14.85% of all shares), a total value of $208.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $92.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 3.42% of the stock, which is worth about $36.42 million.