Is IM Cannabis Corp.’s (NASDAQ: IMCC) 10.29% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s traded shares were 2.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.46% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the IMCC share is $26.70, that puts it down -1680.0 from that peak though still a striking 45.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $15.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 44680.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 42.91K shares over the past three months.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IMCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) registered a 21.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.46% in intraday trading to $1.50 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.29%, and it has moved by 17.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.42%. The short interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.52, which implies an increase of 76.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.55 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, IMCC is trading at a discount of -566.67% off the target high and -70.0% off the low.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IM Cannabis Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) shares have gone down -70.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -222.83% against 3.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.78 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.39 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 57.50% in 2023.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

IM Cannabis Corp. insiders own 29.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.86%, with the float percentage being 16.82%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.54 million shares (or 4.75% of all shares), a total value of $2.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.52 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Microcap Fund owns about 3.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.