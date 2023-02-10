Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO)

During the recent session, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the OTMO share is $2.72, that puts it down -455.1 from that peak though still a striking 59.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $69.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 411.15K shares over the past three months.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. OTMO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.98% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.93%, and it has moved by 22.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.78%. The short interest in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) is 59650.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.31, which implies an increase of 62.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.42 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, OTMO is trading at a discount of -308.16% off the target high and 14.29% off the low.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 398.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.76 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.34 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -54.40% in 2023.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. insiders own 28.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.43%, with the float percentage being 64.56%. Mithaq Capital Spc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 34.6 million shares (or 26.17% of all shares), a total value of $9.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.8 million shares, is of Deer Management Co. LLC’s that is approximately 8.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $0.79 million.