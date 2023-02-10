Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK)

During the last session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. The 52-week high for the NAK share is $0.51, that puts it down -131.82 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $118.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.07% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.09%, and it has moved by -9.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.48%. The short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 12.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.80, which implies an increase of 72.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.80 and $0.80 respectively. As a result, NAK is trading at a discount of -263.64% off the target high and -263.64% off the low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares have gone down -30.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against -0.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.20%. While earnings are projected to return 55.10% in 2023.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.09%, with the float percentage being 12.36%. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 31.86 million shares (or 6.01% of all shares), a total value of $8.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.32 million shares, is of Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 18.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.69 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2.61 million.