How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Given A -140.86% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.27% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the MODG share is $26.25, that puts it down -12.9 from that peak though still a striking 27.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.80. The company’s market capitalization is $4.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MODG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) trade information

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) registered a -2.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.27% in intraday trading to $23.25 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.61%, and it has moved by 9.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.28%. The short interest in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) is 11.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.36, which implies an increase of 30.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, MODG is trading at a discount of -140.86% off the target high and 9.68% off the low.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) shares have gone down -3.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.32% against -5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 31.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $950.55 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $856.68 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $845.6 million and $711.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.40% and then jump by 20.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.70%. While earnings are projected to return 235.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

MODG Dividends

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)’s Major holders

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. insiders own 17.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.90%, with the float percentage being 96.76%. Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 430 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.18 million shares (or 11.46% of all shares), a total value of $431.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.13 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $288.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.04 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $77.72 million.