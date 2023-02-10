How Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 16.31% YTD?

During the last session, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s traded shares were 1.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.14% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the ASC share is $16.47, that puts it up 1.73 from that peak though still a striking 78.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.60. The company’s market capitalization is $655.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 804.55K shares over the past three months.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. ASC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.43.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) trade information

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) registered a 6.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.14% in intraday trading to $16.76 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.67%, and it has moved by 22.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 366.85%. The short interest in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is 1.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.25, which implies an increase of 2.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, ASC is trading at a discount of -19.33% off the target high and 16.47% off the low.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ardmore Shipping Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) shares have gone up 79.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 442.34% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 486.50% this quarter and then jump 461.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 152.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $89.71 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.79 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25 million and $27.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 258.80% and then jump by 154.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -61.70%. While earnings are projected to return -518.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 42.64% per annum.

ASC Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Major holders

Ardmore Shipping Corporation insiders own 9.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.04%, with the float percentage being 73.18%. Private Management Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.6 million shares (or 6.51% of all shares), a total value of $18.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.55 million shares, is of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC’s that is approximately 6.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $7.19 million.