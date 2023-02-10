Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH): Is It Possible To Be Up 24.74% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s traded shares were 9.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.59% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the FTCH share is $22.13, that puts it down -275.08 from that peak though still a striking 38.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.64. The company’s market capitalization is $2.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.78 million shares over the past three months.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. FTCH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) registered a -3.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.59% in intraday trading to $5.90 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.65%, and it has moved by 14.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.91%. The short interest in Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is 26.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.41, which implies an increase of 43.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.40 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, FTCH is trading at a discount of -238.98% off the target high and 8.47% off the low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Farfetch Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares have gone down -39.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.15% against -15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -92.90% this quarter and then drop -466.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600.33 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $737.04 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $582.57 million and $665.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.00% and then jump by 10.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.50%. While earnings are projected to return 132.00% in 2023.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Farfetch Limited insiders own 2.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.38%, with the float percentage being 94.32%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 357 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 37.17 million shares (or 11.00% of all shares), a total value of $266.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.83 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 10.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $249.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust owns about 5.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.12 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $32.75 million.