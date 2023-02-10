EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) Investing Potential Is $0.48

During the recent session, EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.70% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the EZFL share is $1.50, that puts it down -212.5 from that peak though still a striking 47.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $11.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 72060.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 39.84K shares over the past three months.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EZFL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) trade information

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) registered a 18.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.70% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.61%, and it has moved by 13.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.43%. The short interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) is 79430.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 68.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, EZFL is trading at a discount of -212.5% off the target high and -212.5% off the low.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 146.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.1 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.86 million and $2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 146.80% and then jump by 255.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -60.10% in 2023.

EZFL Dividends

EZFill Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL)’s Major holders

EZFill Holdings Inc. insiders own 55.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.01%, with the float percentage being 6.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 1.46% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28590.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $22872.0.