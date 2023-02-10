Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) On Thursday – Up 36.28 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s traded shares were 2.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.52% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the UUUU share is $11.00, that puts it down -49.46 from that peak though still a striking 36.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UUUU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) registered a 3.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.52% in intraday trading to $7.36 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.17%, and it has moved by 7.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.35%. The short interest in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) is 23.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.74, which implies an increase of 31.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, UUUU is trading at a discount of -76.63% off the target high and -15.49% off the low.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Fuels Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) shares have gone up 5.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.83% against -19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 302.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $700k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $700k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $486k and $384k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.00% and then jump by 82.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2023.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Energy Fuels Inc. insiders own 1.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.95%, with the float percentage being 42.63%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.3 million shares (or 6.59% of all shares), a total value of $50.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.04 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 8.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.26 million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $42.74 million.